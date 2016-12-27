Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

India, Crime

Gujarat: Teen confines girl in farm pit, rapes her repeatedly

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 2:59 pm IST

The motive of the crime allegedly was forced marriage and a case has been registered against the accused and his family members.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly confined in a farm pit for over three weeks in November and raped repeatedly by a teenager. (Representational image)
 A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly confined in a farm pit for over three weeks in November and raped repeatedly by a teenager. (Representational image)

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly confined in a farm pit for over three weeks in November and raped repeatedly by a teenager at Kotda Nayani village of Morbi district in Gujarat before she was freed earlier this month, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police official of Wankaner taluka police station, a case of rape, kidnapping and illegal confinement was registered against 19-year-old Naresh Solanki, while seven others belonging to his family were booked under charges of kidnapping and illegal confinement.

The motive of the crime allegedly was forced marriage.

The family of the accused wanted the family of the victim to marry her to Naresh as they both belong to the same caste of 'Devipujaks'. When the latter refused, they planned the kidnapping of the girl, police said.

The victim was kidnapped on November 11 and taken to a farmland some two kilometres from the village. There she was forced to live in a 8x8 feet pit covered on top with wooden plank so as to avoid her detection.

The victim was taken out to be raped repeatedly for over three weeks before she was freed by her father and others in the village on December 4.

The girl, in her statement to police, said that she was kidnapped by eight persons late night on November 11 and taken to a farmland in an autorickshaw where she was forced to live in a 8x8 feet pit dug in the farm.

As per the girl's statement, she was confined in the pit and was taken out only to be raped by accused Naresh.

The girl's father lodged a case of kidnapping against unknown persons on November 25.

After intense search, the girl was finally found on December 4, the official said, adding that based on her statement, police lodged a case against the eight accused who were subsequently arrested.

The eight persons include Naresh, his brother Haresh, father Janantbhai Solanki and his grandfather Chaturbhai Solanki, who are currently lodged in Rajkot central jail, they said.

Other than sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abduction of woman to compel her into marriage) of the Indian Penal Code registered against unknown accused in the November 25 FIR, police have also added sections 376 (rape) against Naresh along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags: kidnap, rape, confinement
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

2

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

3

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

4

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

5

Pics: Ahil accompanies Salman as he cuts his 51st birthday cake

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham