2 UP Police personnel gangrape minor girl, suspended

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector and another policeman have been accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Govind Nagar area.

The girl is a Std 10 student and has said that the police duo stationed at the Govind Nagar area used to eve-tease her regularly. They caught hold of her one day and forcibly took her to a guest house on a motorbike where they gangraped her.

The minor has alleged that after raping her, the two threatened the girl with their police authority and shooed her away.

The victim then told her family about the incident, where they immediately reached the Govind Nagar Police Station to register the girl's report.

The matter was brought to light and in notice of the media, by a local social worker Lakshmi Gautam, after the police didn't register the case.

Following this, the Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mathura, immediately registering the report, suspended the accused Inspector Durga Ramakant Pandey and the soldier Praveen Upadhyay.

The matter is under investigation and a report is asked to be handed over to the SSP in 24 hours.