India, Crime

3 arrested in Gujarat for raping 2 minor girls, killing one of them

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 8:21 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

The victims, aged 9 and 16, are cousins, had gone to attend a marriage function in Depada village and had stayed back there for the night.

The two, who had gone out at night to attend nature's call, were raped and the younger one was killed and her body dumped in a well nearby, the official said. (Representational image)
 The two, who had gone out at night to attend nature’s call, were raped and the younger one was killed and her body dumped in a well nearby, the official said. (Representational image)

Dahod: Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping two minor girls and then killing one of them on May 14 in Gujarat’s Dahod district, police said.

The victims, aged nine and 16, are cousins and had gone to attend a marriage function in Depada village, under Limdi police station limits, and had stayed back there for the night, the official said.

The two, who had gone out at night to attend nature’s call, were raped and the younger one was killed and her body dumped in a well nearby, the official said.

The nine-year-old’s body was found the next day in the morning, police said.

A complaint was lodged at Limdi police station in which the father of the nine-year-old stated that he suspected three videographers, who had attended the marriage function, to be involved in the crime.

Following investigations, police on Saturday arrested Kalpesh Katariya, a resident of Banswada in Rajasthan, as well as Mehul Amaliyar and Sunil Gareshiya, both residents of Jhalod in Dahod, the official said.

Police said the three, during interrogation, have revealed that they had gang-raped the 16-year-old and had threatened to kill her if she confided about the incident to anyone.

They had then kidnapped the nine-year-old, raped her and killed her, the official said.

Tags: crime, murder, marriage function, rape in gujarat, gangraped
Location: India, Gujarat

