The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India will want Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha to bat long as the team aims to secure big first-innings lead in Dharamsala Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: Fight for 1st-innings lead begins in Dharamsala
 
India, Crime

Jodhpur: Girl burnt alive after she protests against cutting trees

ANI
Published : Mar 27, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 10:03 am IST

As per reports, the incident took place with a girl named Lalita who had protested over the cutting of trees planted in her farm.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: A 20-year-old girl was burnt alive in Jodhpur on Sunday after she allegedly protested over cutting of trees at Pipda city.

As per reports, the incident took place with a girl named Lalita who had protested over the cutting of trees planted in her farm.

Head of the village Ranveer Singh was also involved in this incident. Petrol and other inflammable liquids were poured on the girl while she was put on fire.

The body of the girl has been kept in MJH hospital of Jodhpur.

The Borunda Police has registered a case in the matter and is investigating the matter.

Tags: burnt alive, murder, environment protection, ranveer singh
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telengana

2

Jio Happy New Year Offer extended, again?

3

Ed Sheeran forgets lyrics during live performance

4

99-year-old says cigar, sex and scotch key to longevity

5

Drop cheerleaders, play tunes in praise of Lord Rama in IPL: Digvijay Singh

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham