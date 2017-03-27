Jodhpur: Girl burnt alive after she protests against cutting trees

As per reports, the incident took place with a girl named Lalita who had protested over the cutting of trees planted in her farm.

Jodhpur: A 20-year-old girl was burnt alive in Jodhpur on Sunday after she allegedly protested over cutting of trees at Pipda city.

Head of the village Ranveer Singh was also involved in this incident. Petrol and other inflammable liquids were poured on the girl while she was put on fire.

The body of the girl has been kept in MJH hospital of Jodhpur.

The Borunda Police has registered a case in the matter and is investigating the matter.