Arunachal Deputy Speaker's son allegedly shoots dead Cong leader

Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh Congress leader was shot dead by the son of the state assembly's Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra at Aalo in West Siang district, the police said on Monday.

Kenjum Kamsi, a secretary-rank leader of Arunachal PCC was shot dead by Kajum Bagra, the son of the deputy speaker, in front of a hotel at Aalo last night at around 10 PM, said West Siang Superintendent of Police Mari Riba.

The incident was reportedly a fallout of a scuffle between the two, he said adding the matter is being probed further.

The accused along with the arm was arrested by Aalo police and a case registered, Riba said.

The APCC has condemned the incident and said Kajum using his father's official vehicle and committing such "heinous crime" proved the saying 'like father like son'.

"The tragic incident also reflects the true colour of the BJP to which the deputy speaker belongs. It raises a serious question," the party said.

Condoling the death, it also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused and resignation of the deputy speaker.