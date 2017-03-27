Anantnag: Terrorists attack J&K minister Andrabi's residence

This is the third terrorist attack that took place in different parts of Central and South Kashmir on Sunday.

Anantnag: At least one policeman was injured in an encounter when heavily armed terrorists attacked the ancestral home of Jammu and Kashmir Minister of State for Hajj and Auquaf Syed Farooq Andrabi in poll-bound South Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening.

Andrabi, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader who represents Dooru constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, was not at his residence when the attack took place.

Investigation is on and further details are awaited.