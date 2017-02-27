The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

India, Crime

Kargil martyr's daughter gets 'rape threats' for opposing ABVP

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 9:22 am IST

Giving rape threats

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)

New Delhi: The Delhi University student, whose social media campaign against ABVP recently went viral, on Monday alleged to have received "rape threats".

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, said she has attracted a barrage of hate messages over her stand on the issue.

"I have been getting a lot of threats on social media. I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape," she told NDTV.

Giving rape threats "in the name of nationalism" is not right, she added.

Her comments received widespread support including from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Just listen to this. THIS is BJP. They will destroy our country. Everyone must rise against their goondaism," he tweeted while sharing her statement.

After the North Campus clash, Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Delhi University's Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Tags: rape threats, ramjas college, gurmehar kaur, abvp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

2

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

3

BSF nabs man trying to cross border near Punjab to meet 'Facebook love'

4

Video showing tigers striking down drones is thrilling

5

Experts suggest sex robot resorts may soon be real

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham