Jharkhand: Major train accident avoided as 44 peddle clips found open

The Investigation Bureau team along with Superintendent of Railway Police visited the spot and are currently probing the case.

Sahebganj: A major train accident was averted in Jharkhand's Sahebganj (eastern railway), as 44 peddles were found open near Balbanna village.

The administration was shocked with the scenario.

The team of investigators along with Superintendent of Railway Police visited the spot and are currently probing the case.

The bureau has termed it as extremely serious.

An FIR has been registered and probe is going on in this regard.