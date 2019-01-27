Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

India, Crime

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile phone of killed cop recovered

ANI
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 3:09 pm IST

The UP police on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of policeman Subodh Kumar from the house of main accused Prashant Natt.

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)
 Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of policeman Subodh Kumar from the house of main accused Prashant Natt, who had allegedly shot down the policeman on December 3 in Bulandshahr.

Atul Srivastav, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said, “As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Natt’s house.”

The search for the pistol is still underway, he added.

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018, in violence that flared up after carcasses of cattle were apparently found in a forest close to a police post in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was wounded and later died. A postmortem report had found that the policeman had died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow.

One of the prime accused in the case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal was on January 10 arrested by the police from Hapur.

So far over 35 people, including Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Natt, had confessed to shooting at Subodh Kumar, according to police.

Tags: subodh kumar, prashant natt
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said (File Photo)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make a good PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat: PM Lauds young scientists

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as the

‘Disappointing’: Mallikarjun Kharge on no Bharat Ratna for Karnataka Seer

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham