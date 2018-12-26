Man, who had 1 kg gold hidden in his rectum, arrested at Jaipur airport

Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected "odd behaviour".

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, a Customs official said on Tuesday.

During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, the official said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and the gold seized, the official said.

The official said the modus operandi of the gang is that a smuggler is given a photograph of the consignee -- waiting outside the airport -- and he has to handover the smuggled goods to that person only.

Saduwani is being further interrogated, he added.