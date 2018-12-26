The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018

India, Crime

Man, who had 1 kg gold hidden in his rectum, arrested at Jaipur airport

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected "odd behaviour".

During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, an official said. (Representational Image)
 During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, an official said. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, a Customs official said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected "odd behaviour". He was on a Thai Airways flight.

During questioning Saduwani confessed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, the official said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and the gold seized, the official said.

The official said the modus operandi of the gang is that a smuggler is given a photograph of the consignee -- waiting outside the airport -- and he has to handover the smuggled goods to that person only.

Saduwani is being further interrogated, he added.

Tags: crime, gold smuggling, smuggler arrested
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

