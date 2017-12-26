The Asian Age | News

UP: 2 youth gangrape minor at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 10:34 am IST

The two men allegedly entered the girl's room and took her to the terrace of the house forcibly, police said.

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint by two youth at her house in Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when two men allegedly entered the girl's room and took her to the terrace of the house forcibly, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, police said the accused raped the girl at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

"The family members of the victim were asleep in another room when the whole incident took place," the official added.

According to the police, both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them at the earliest.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

