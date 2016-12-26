Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 08:22 PM IST

Delhi Police arrest 4 for allegedly raping US national in hotel

Published : Dec 26, 2016, 6:40 pm IST
The four accused arrested include the tour guide, driver, cleaner and a hotel staff, said a senior police officer.

The US national arrived in New Delhi a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a US national in a five-star hotel in New Delhi earlier this year.

The officer, however, refused to reveal the names of the arrested persons as police will be conduct an test identification parade.

The US national arrived in New Delhi a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate where she reiterated the charges she had made in her complaint.

Earlier, she had said that she was not "satisfied" with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused.

On December 8, the tourist guide, accused of raping the woman, along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal.

Police had identified the man and had contacted him while he was in Nepal.

The tour guide had denied his "involvement" in the matter and told police that the victim had given him a "positive feedback" in the forms.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

She had also stated that the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone.

