Odisha: Man forces wife to sleep with director for film role

Bhubaneswar: A married woman on Saturday brought a serious allegation against her husband, who allegedly forced her to have physical relation with a film director to get a break in the cinema industry.

The accused has been identified as Chandan of Balasore district. The police has started a probe into the matter after the complaint was lodged.

The woman alleged her husband of putting pressure and forcing her to spend the night with a film director to get an opportunity in an Odia film.

According to reports, the woman hailing from Kalahandi district was working at a private company here since 2012. During the period, she met Mr Chandan and they fell in love with each other.

Both belong to different castes. Going against social barriers and their parents, the couple got married in 2013 with the help of a social organisation.

Meanwhile, Mr Chandan shared his feeling with his wife about his interest in film. He asked her to arrange Rs 1 lakh to get a role in a film. When she expressed her inability to pay the huge amount for the film, Mr Chandan allegedly forced her to spend the night with the director to fulfil his dream.

When she resisted, Mr Chandan threatened her pregnant wife for abortion and divorce. She alleged at the police station that her husband was torturing her physically and mentally when she did not agree to his proposal.

“After I resisted my husband’s indecent proposal, he started harassing me both mentally and physically. He has been threatening me to divorce,” the woman said in her complaint.

The police said it has registered a case and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is over.