Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, Crime

CBI probes why Bihar govt diverted Rs 1000 cr to NGO

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Aug 26, 2017

The central probe agency has taken over from the Bihar Police.

The central probe agency has registered 10 FIRs in the case, which was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. (Photo: PTI)
 The central probe agency has registered 10 FIRs in the case, which was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the Srijan scam in Bihar, in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly diverted to the accounts of a non-government organisation.

The central probe agency has registered 10 FIRs in the case, which was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

The CBI took over the investigation after the Bihar government referred the case to it.

According to rules, the agency re-registers the FIRs of the state police but is free to come out with its conclusion which is summed up in its final report -- a chargesheet or a closure report.

The FIRs have been registered against the late Manorama Devi, Director of Srijan Mahila Vikash Samilti (the NGO), other officials of the organisation and bank officials, sources said.

They said the agency has been directed by the Centre to take over the investigation and necessary documents were received from the Bihar government on Saturday.

The Bihar Police had issued a lookout notice against the secretary of 'Srijan', Priya Kumar and her husband, for allegedly swindling over Rs 950 crore of government money in Bhagalpur.

Priya Kumar is the daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the founder of the NGO.

Manorama Devi died early this year after which the NGO was being run by Priya Kumar and Amit Kumar, son of Manorama Devi, state government officials had said.

Tags: srijan scam, bihar police, central bureau of investigation, bihar govt, economic offences unit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

