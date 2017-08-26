The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017

India, Crime

Blue Whale Challenge: 16-yr-old boy leaves home in Jaipur, rescued in Mumbai

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 6:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 8:04 pm IST

According to a police official, the boy was tracked by the location of his mobile phone and was rescued from Mumbai on Friday night.

The boy, a class 10 student, left his home on Monday and reached Mumbai by train on Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The boy, a class 10 student, left his home on Monday and reached Mumbai by train on Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Jaipur: A 16-year-old Jaipur boy, who left home as part of the last stage of the notorious 'Blue Whale' online challenge game, was rescued by the city police from Mumbai.

The boy, a class 10 student, left his home on Monday and reached Mumbai by train on Tuesday.

He was tracked by the location of his mobile phone and was rescued from Mumbai's Churchgate area on Friday night, Karni Vihar police station SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

"A knife was also recovered from his possession. He said he was in the last stage of the game and might have committed suicide," Singh said, adding, the boy was handed over to his family members.

Tags: blue whale challenge, boy rescued, boy flees from home, online challenge game
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

