Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

India, Crime

UP: Dead bodies of 4 children with slit throats found in sacks

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 4:20 pm IST

The police has found bodies of 4 children, possibly from the same family, in sacks dumped in two spots under Rajapur police station area.

The police said it was looking into complaints about missing children in adjoining areas to track down the culprits.
Banda (UP): The police has found bodies of four children -- possibly from the same family -- in sacks dumped in two spots under the Rajapur police station area of Chitrakoot district.

On information from local residents, the police recovered a sack with the bodies of a boy, 5, and a girl, 6, from an area near a primary school in Amwa village on Tuesday, ASP Ashok Kumar said.

The bodies of two other girls were found near Kachua nala in Sikri village. The police said all four had their throats slit. Efforts are on to identify the victims, Kumar said, adding that they all appeared to belong to the same family.

The police said it was looking into complaints about missing children in adjoining areas.

