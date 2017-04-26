Pro-Pak group hacks Delhi University, AMU, IIT-Delhi websites

The hacker group said, “Nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians.”

New Delhi: At least 10 official websites, including those of premier educational institutions like Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Delhi and IIT BHU, were hacked by a pro-Pakistan hacker group on Tuesday afternoon, with “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans displayed on them.

The hackers, who identified themselves as Pakistan Haxors Crew (PHC), posted visuals and text messages on the websites that targeted the Indian Army for its alleged atrocities in Kashmir.

“Greetings Government of India, and the people of India. Do you know what your so-called heroes (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmir?” read the message displayed on the 10 websites.

“Do you know they have raped many girls? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister? Won’t your life and your families be destroyed?” it added.

They also shared two videos of alleged Army “brutality” in Kashmir.

The hacker group said, “Nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians.” Other websites which have been hacked are University of Kota; Army Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida; Defence Institute of Advanced Technology; Army Institute of Management, Kolkata, National Aerospace Laboratories and Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences.