Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, Crime

Gujarat ATS arrests 2 brothers on alleged Islamic State links

ANI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 1:59 pm IST

Wasim and Nathin were arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar respectively, in an operation launched by the ATS.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested two brothers from the state for their alleged involvement in activities related to the terror group ISIS.

The NDTV reported that a temple in Saurashtra could have been the target of the alleged operatives.

The NDTV reported that a temple in Saurashtra could have been the target of the alleged operatives.

Earlier in February, the NIA arrested a Kerala resident, in connection with its probe in alleged ISIS module.

In 2016, the ATS of Rajasthan had arrested an alleged Islamic State operative in Sikar district who was involved in collecting and transferring funds for the terror organisation from Dubai.

Meanwhile, Indian doctor K Ramamurthy who landed in India after being rescued from the clutches of ISIS, said that the terror outfit is keeping an eye on the development of education and economy in India and wants and wants to push their ideology in the country.

Rescued from the Islamic State prison on February 14, Dr Ramamurthy said that the members of the terror outfit are educated youngsters and know everything about India's growth.

"These ISIS people are well-educated youngsters and they do know about India and its development and how it has developed in education, economy and everything else. They are interested in India. But, I did understand that they wanted to spread the ideology of their nation to other parts of the world, including India," he said.

Tags: islamic state, gujarat anti terror squad, ramamurthy
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

