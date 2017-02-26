The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi: Man jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting toddler

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 10:06 am IST

The man denied the allegations and claimed that he had given a loan to the girl's parents and when he demanded it back, they implicated him.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 15 years in jail for sexually assaulting a toddler after luring the child into his house with a candy.

The court said the nature of the offence does not merit any leniency for the convict, whose criminal action was narrated by the child during the trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan jailed 54-year-old Shrikant, a resident of north Delhi, and directed the state legal services authority to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the child for her welfare and rehabilitation.

"In my considered opinion, the nature of offence committed by the convict does not demand any leniency. Interest of justice would be met, if the convict is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period of 15 years and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act," the judge said.

The court held the man guilty of the offence while relying on the medical evidence as well as statement of the victim and said it can be safely concluded that the child suffered injury due to the sexual assault on her.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in June, 2014, when Shrikant, who was the child's neighbour, lured her into his house with the promise of a mango and candy and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim's mother could not find her, she started searching and on hearing the child's screams, the woman went to the man's house and found her daughter, it said.

It said when the woman confronted the accused, he did not respond and neighbours gathered there and police was called.

During the trial, the man denied the allegations and claimed that he had given a loan to the girl's parents and when he demanded it back, they implicated him in the case.

The court, however, said no ulterior motive was attributed to the child for implicating the man in the case and in the absence of any prior animosity, the victim was not expected to level such serious allegations.

"In all her statements, she has implicated the accused with certainty and has attributed a specific role to him. The victim has duly identified the accused as culprit and no valid reasons exist to disbelieve her testimony," it said.

Tags: child abuse, child welfare, sexual assault, pocso
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $ 820 bn'

2

KEYOne, the last smartphone designed by BlackBerry, unveiled

3

'New' Nokia 3310 design leaked ahead of launch

4

Oscars 2017: Legendary singer Mick Jagger is Priyanka's date!

5

Smart students are more into smoking and drinking than others

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham