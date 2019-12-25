Minor stoned to death after alleged gangrape in Odisha

As per reports, the minor went outside on Friday evening to attend nature’s call and did not return after that.

The Paikamal police reached the spot and began an inquiry into the incident. (Photo: File)

BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl in Odisha’s Bargarh district was allegedly raped and then stoned to death by unidentified miscreants.

The spine-chilling incident came to fore on Tuesday morning after her half-naked mutilated body was found near a forest at Temarimal village under the Paikamal police limits in the district.

As per reports, the minor went outside on Friday evening to attend nature’s call and did not return after that. Her family members searched for her every here and there, but in vain.

Later, the family members of the girl lodged a missing complaint at the Paikamal police station on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a few locals spotted her half-naked body with critical injuries in her head and hands near a forest and immediately called up the police.

The Paikamal police reached the spot and began an inquiry into the incident. “Prima facie, it is suspected that the girl was stoned to death after being sexually assaulted by miscreants. We are probing into the incident and we are quite hopeful to arrest the culprits involved in the crime,” the local police said.