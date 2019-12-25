Hang me for it: Haryana woman confesses she killed husband, hands letter to minister

A post-mortem then had found nothing suspicious, police said, adding that a case has now been registered based on the letter.

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic. (Photo: Representational)

Ambala: A woman in Ambala handed over a letter to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, "confessing" she killed her police officer-husband two and a half years back and saying that she wanted to be hanged for the crime, officials said on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumari, widow of late Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rohtas Singh, met the home minister on Monday at his residence when he was listing public grievances and handed him the letter, Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal said.

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic, the official said.

According to the letter, on July 15, 2017, the late ASI reached home heavily drunk and started abusing her, during which he fell down. He was about to vomit after the fall when Kumari gagged him with a piece of cloth, Jorwal said.

The man apparently choked on food particles. He was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The woman further wrote that she never spoke a word about this to anyone and has been suffering from guilt, the official said.

Vij said the woman gave him the letter and asked him to have her hanged for the crime she had committed.

The woman was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section of the Indian Penal Code in the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Later, she was arrested and handed over to the Mahila Police station for further investigation, the SP said.