4 teens gangrape minor girl, film act on cellphone

Accused threatened to make video go viral if she informed police.

The shocking incident took place in the village of Jamodi in Sidhi district.

Bhopal: Four teenagers in Madhya Pradesh village allegedly gangraped a 14-year-girl and then filmed the incident, the police said on Tuesday.

“Although the incident took place around a fortnight ago, the victim reported the matter to the police on Monday night, leading to arrest of four accused,” the police said.

The four accused had threatened the victim, a Class 9 student, to make the video of the incident viral if she reported the matter to the police.

“The victim was so scared and traumatised by the incident that she could not even recall properly when exactly the incident took place. She only said the incident took place on a Sunday. Her medical examination was done,” Sidhi district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anjulata Patel told this newspaper. According to the police, the victim had gone to local market along with her friends. However, she had to return to her house alone after her friends left for their respective homes.

She was waylaid by four boys, all in the age group of 16-17 years, when she got off the autorickshaw at a place close to her home.

The accused then dragged her to a nearby deserted area and then took turns to rape her.

One of the four accused video-graphed the incident too, the police said quoting the victim.

The accused had threatened her not to inform the matter to the police.

The girl, however, gathered courage and narrated the incident to her parents who took her to the police on Monday night to file the complaint.

The four accused were produced at the local court on Tuesday, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Madhya Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of recording highest number of cases of rape in the country.

According to official report, 10,279 cases of rape have been reported in the state between January 1, 2018 and November 20, 2019.