Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, Crime

Mumbai: 2 minor boys abduct, kill 3-and-half-year-old girl for ransom

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 11:47 am IST

The incident came to the fore last mid-night after the girl's body, which was cut into pieces, was recovered from Nagpada area.

Representationa Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representationa Picture (Photo: Pixabay)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by two minor boys for a ransom of Rs 1 crore in South Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to the fore last mid-night after the girl's body, which was cut into pieces, was recovered from Kazipura, Haji Kasam Chawl in Nagpada area.

The two accused were also placed under arrest in the wee hours, they said.

According to police, the victim had gone missing since December 5 and a case was registered by her parents in this regard with the J J Marg police station.

Victim's parents had received a call from unidentified persons, demanding Rs 1 crore as ransom. Unable to shell out such a huge amount, the father agreed to pay Rs 28 lakh to the alleged kidnappers, DCP (Zone 1), Manojkumar Sharma said.

The abductors had later asked the girl's father to come with ransom sum at Kalwa in neighbouring Thane.

During the course of investigation, a 16-year-old boy, who lived in the neighbourhood of the girl and had passed on the information of kidnapping to the parents, was detained and quizzed by the police.

Further interrogation revealed that the boy and his accomplice, also aged 16, had abducted the girl on December 5 and later strangulated her with a cell phone charger wire on the very same day, the official said.

Both the accused were arrested in the wee hours and further investigations were on, Sharma said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Tags: girl child, murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

2

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

3

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

4

Madhya Pradesh: Now prisoners might get salad with food

5

Glad that my song 'Laila' got remixed: Zeenat Aman

more

Editors' Picks

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham