23-year-old techie from West Bengal hacked to death in Pune

Pune: A 23-year-old woman from West Bengal, who was working with an IT firm in Pune, was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified person on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday.

Antara Das was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at around 8 pm on Friday when she was returning home from work near Tathwade area, a senior police official of Dehuroad Police Station said.

"Das was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival," he said.

According to the officer, robbery angle has been ruled out as the valuables the woman was carrying were intact.

A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding a probe was underway