India, Crime

Assam's 'Kissing Baba' who cured women with hugs, kisses arrested

Published : Aug 25, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
The self-styled godman claimed that he acquired his powers from Lord Vishnu and his 'chamatkari chumban' could help women.

Ram Prakash Chauhan aka 'Kissing Baba' claimed that he had 'supernatural powers' to cure the physical and psychological problems of women. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Morigaon (Assam): The Assam police arrested a self-styled godman who hugged and kissed women on the pretext of curing their problems, reported news agency ANI

The incident took place in Assam's Morigaon which has a number of godmen and faith healers.

According to reports, Ram Prakash Chauhan aka 'Kissing Baba' claimed that he had 'supernatural powers' to cure the physical and psychological problems of women.

He also claimed that he acquired his powers from Lord Vishnu and his 'chamatkari chumban' could help women facing marital issues. 

Chauhan’s mother was also arrested for telling people that her son had ‘therapeutic powers acquired from Lord Vishnu’.

He used to practice at a temple and was well known in the village which is a believer of black magic for centuries, according to an NDTV report. 

The literacy rate in Morigaon is much lesser as compared to the other districts in the state and people are widely known to practice black magic.

Tags: self-styled godman, assam's kissing baba
Location: India, Assam

