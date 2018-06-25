Video of girl being sexually assaulted circulated online in Bihar

One person arrested after video of girl being sexually harassed in Bihar's Kaimur district went viral on social media.

Some men sexually harassed the girl and made a video which was then posted on social media. (Representational Image)

Bhabhua (Bihar): The video of a girl being sexually harassed in Bihar's Kaimur district has gone viral on social media and one person has been arrested, police told on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faroguddin said the incident had happened on May 27 in Masahi village that falls under the Bhagwanpur police station. Some men sexually harassed the girl and made a video which was then posted on social media.

An FIR was lodged at Bhagwanpur police station following which the arrest was made, the SP said.

Police had lodged an FIR after a video of the girl molested in Nalanda district had gone viral on social media on June 12.

Earlier in May, two people were arrested from Gaya for molesting a young woman, the video of which had been circulated online.

In yet another incident, a group of armed men tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter near Sondiha village of Gaya on the night of June 13.