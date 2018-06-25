The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, Crime

8 arrested for thrashing Muslim man, Hindu woman over ‘illicit affair’ in Assam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 5:05 pm IST

Assam Police arrest 8 for assaulting a Muslim man and a Hindu woman accusing them of having illicit relationship .

Assam Police on Monday arrested 8 people for assaulting and confining a Muslim man and a Hindu woman accusing them of having an illicit relationship. (Representational Image)
  Assam Police on Monday arrested 8 people for assaulting and confining a Muslim man and a Hindu woman accusing them of having an illicit relationship. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: In what may be called another case of moral policing, the Assam Police on Monday arrested eight people for assaulting and confining a Muslim man and a Hindu woman accusing them of having an illicit relationship in central Assam’s Nagaon district. 

Assam police, in an official statement, said that villagers of Jumurmur assaulted local resident Devi Barua and Ubed Ullah of nearby Tubuki village and confined them in a structure near the woman’s house. The villagers, claiming that the two were in an illicit relationship, assaulted them about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The Nagaon district superintendent of police said, “The police from Kathiatoli outpost rushed to the village and rescued the victims after receiving information at about 3:50 am on Sunday. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman was released, but the man is still under observation though his condition was stable.”

The critically injured couple, their clothes soaked in blood, was taken to the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital by the cops where they were treated.

Also Read: Couple beaten up, woman's head shaved for 'illicit affair' in Assam

Narrating the incident, a police officer said that as soon as the man from the neighbouring Tubuki village came to see the woman at her home in Jhumurmur village, villagers, including women, gathered outside. They alleged that both of them were married and were cheating on their spouses. They called it an "illicit relationship" and started hitting them.

The man tried to get away but he was caught by the villagers, tied up and beaten. Later, the villagers thrashed the two of them, he added.

“The woman's head was also shaved by the women who were part of the mob. Their clothes were torn and they were tortured through the night. The villagers informed the police only in the morning," the officer said.

It is significant to note that this was the third incident of moral policing in Assam since April 8 when a Garo tribal woman was assaulted and humiliated for riding pillion on a Muslim man’s motorcycle at Paikan in western Assam’s Goalpara district bordering Meghalaya.

The police had arrested 12 people for assaulting the duo.

On June 17, a similar incident was reported from Goalpara district’s Rangjuli area where, in an incident of moral policing, a married Muslim man and a Muslim woman, who was a divorcee, were thrashed by the crowd forcing them to get married two days later. Police, however, arrested six people on charges of trying them in a self-style-court and assaulting them in public.

In Nagaon incident, police said that they have registered a case, conducted multiple raids and caught eight people associated with the assault and confinement.

They were arrested after interrogation yielded evidence of their involvement in the crime, police added.

Tags: nagaon, assam, moral policing, couple beaten-up
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham