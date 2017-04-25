The Asian Age | News

Sukma attack: Naxals used crude bombs, grenades in attack on CRPF

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 11:24 am IST

The attack, which happened just 2 kilometres away from a CRPF camp, also raises the question of how so many Maoists were present there.

One of the injured CRPF soldiers being shifted to safety. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Raipur/New Delhi: The group of 300 to 400 Maoists who attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party on Monday in Chhattisgarh used grenades, rocket launchers and crude bombs to kill their victims.

According to a report in NDTV, Sher Mohammad, a survivor of the attack, said, "We were set upon by 300 of them: villagers, women and the militia-types in black uniforms. They had rocket launchers, automatic weapons, AK 47, INSAS rifles. We also killed many of them".

He added that before carrying out the attack, the Maoists sent locals to establish the position of the CRPF patrol, which was on its way to provide security for a road opening event.

The attack, which happened just 2 kilometres away from a CRPF camp, raises the question of how so many Maoists were present there and in a position to carry out such an ambush, said the report.

While injured jawans reported that around 300 to 400 Maoists attacked them, acting Director General of the CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia was quoted as saying that the figure may be inaccurate.

"The total strength of a Maoist cadre in the area would not be more than 300, so the assumption is that one entire Maoist force may have been involved in the attack. However, this is an assumption," a CRPF official was reported to have said.

He however, admitted that IEDs may have been used in the attack, but as a diversionary tactic.

The paramilitary force in a statement said about 300 to 400 Naxals "ambushed" its patrol party killing 25 personnel and injuring six others in Sukma district.

It said two companies of the 74th battalion were out on operation to provide security to people engaged in constructing a road to connect Burkapal to Chintagufa in the area.

There were 99 personnel out on the operation. A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.

It said the ensuing gun battle was "fierce". The CRPF troops replied in a befitting manner but taking advantage of their geographical position, Maoists succeeded in inflicting loss on the force.

"Twenty-four brave soldiers were martyred and one succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to a hospital in Raipur," the statement read.

The party was ambushed by a group of about "300-400 Maoist cadres at 12:30 PM at Kalapattar near Burkapal.

"A considerable number of Maoists are believed to have been eliminated (in retaliatory action by CRPF men) as the tell-tale sign indicate from the ground," it added.

The bodies of all jawans, it said, have been airlifted to Raipur, while the 6 injured have been admitted to a hospital in the state capital.

Sudeep Lakhtakia and senior officials of the operations directorate of the force are expected to visit the site on Tuesday to "take stock of the situation."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his junior colleague in the ministry Hansraj G Ahir are also expected to travel to Raipur on Tuesday and pay tributes to the dead and hold a meeting with the top security brass of the state and paramilitary forces deployed there.

Tags: sukma attack, crpf, naxal attack
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

