The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

India, Crime

POCSO court grants bail to Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 3:47 pm IST

The court asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 Lucknow: Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and his two accomplices were on Tuesday granted bail by a POCSO court in Lucknow in connection with a rape case.

Special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Om Prakash Mishra granted the bail to Prajapati, Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu.

The court asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount.

The FIR was registered against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court.

Prajapati (49) was arrested here on March 15 and sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

Tags: gayatri prajapati, pocso act, child abuse, child welfare
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for flying to your grocery store

2

True bezel-less display coming on your smartphone next year

3

Snapdragon 845 reportedly to be made by Samsung

4

Apple hires NASA's augmented reality expert for future products: report

5

Human CEOs to become irrelevant in the next 30 years: Alibaba founder

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham