POCSO court grants bail to Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

The court asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Lucknow: Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and his two accomplices were on Tuesday granted bail by a POCSO court in Lucknow in connection with a rape case.

Special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Om Prakash Mishra granted the bail to Prajapati, Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu.

The FIR was registered against Prajapati and six others on the directive of the Supreme Court.

Prajapati (49) was arrested here on March 15 and sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.