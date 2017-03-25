The Asian Age | News

Haryana: Video showing mass cheating in board exam goes viral

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 11:30 am IST

A similar video of mass cheating in Bihar had gone viral showing friends passing on chits to their appearing friends by climbing on windows.

Friends of the students running away from the school as the invigilator approaches. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Jhajjar: A case of mass cheating has come to light since a video showing the same has been circulating on the social media.

In the video, friends of the students appearing in class 10th board exams can be seen passing chits through the windows.

Following is the video that has been doing the rounds:

However, this is not the first time that such an incident has come to the fore.
In the past too, there have been instances of mass cheating in different parts of the country. Few years back, a similar video of mass cheating of students in Bihar had gone viral showing friends passing on the chits to their appearing friends by climbing on windows.

Tags: mass cheating, viral videos, fraud, examination
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

