Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

India, Crime

CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Hooda

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 10:59 am IST

This was done in connection to a land allocation irregularities case related to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR. (Photo: File)
 The CBI is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, they said.

The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Tags: bhupinder singh hooda, cbi, land allocation irregularities case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On Thursday, Chanda Kochhar (56), her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot were charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)

Chanda is tip of iceberg: Whistleblower on CBI FIR in ICICI-Videocon loan

‘The population of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes and other backward classes has increased but the limit (for quotas) is 50pc. The only data we have on this is from 1931 (census),’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Nitish Kumar urges for caste-based census

‘The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation,’ Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said. (Photo: File)

‘Will withdraw support from NDA if situation arises’: Mizo CM on Citizenship Bill

The 8-year-old is said to have gone home crying, with injuries and blood on her clothes. (Representational Image)

Andhra: Class 2 girl raped by headmaster, got 4 stitches to stop bleeding

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham