↑ Grab this Headline Animator

India, Crime

Bike-borne men shoot school bus driver, abduct class one student in Delhi

Published : Jan 25, 2018, 9:46 am IST
The assailants stopped the bus, shot the driver and kidnapped the student at Dilshad Garden in Delhi.

 A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bike borne assailants who stopped a school bus packed with children. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bike borne assailants who stopped a school bus packed with children.

According to reports, around 25 children were on the bus when the kidnappers stopped it.

According to reports, the incident happened around 8 am.

The incident shows that the assailants were certain about the identity of the child they were kidnapping.

An FIR has been filed and crime branch has also been roped in to crack the case, police said.

The shocking incident comes a day before the Republic Day celebrations when the security has been heightened at the national capital.

