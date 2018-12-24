The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 24, 2018

India, Crime

Major general misbehaves with woman officer, GCM recommends dismissal

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 7:12 pm IST

Following the woman officer's allegation, the Army ordered a court of Inquiry and attached him for facing the probe at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi.

Major General was found guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer). (Photo: File)
 Major General was found guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer). (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: A serving Major General has been recommended for dismissal from service by a General Court Martial (GCM) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman officer.

The GCM, presided over by a LT General Giriraj Singh, found the Major General guilty under Section 354 A (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 54 of the Army Act (conduct unbecoming of an officer), prosecution counsel D S Ahluwalia said on Monday.

The verdict is subject to confirmation by the Chief of Army Staff, the prosecution counsel said, adding the officer had the right to appeal before the Army Chief against the verdict.

The case dates back to 2016 when the Major General was posted as Inspector General, Assam Rifles. A woman officer accused him of calling her to his room and misbehaving.      

Following the woman officer's allegation, the Army ordered a court of Inquiry and attached him for facing the probe at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi. The Major General had refuted the allegation levelled against him.

Tags: major general, section 354 a, section 54 of the army act, general court martial, hqs 17 corps
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

