India, Crime

5-yr-old Gurgaon girl gagged, raped by relative

Published : Aug 24, 2018, 10:39 am IST
The victim was admitted in Gurgaon's civil hospital and her condition is critical.

According to the police, the culprit was the victim's neighbour in Gurgaon and both hailed from the same village. (Representational Image)
Gurgaon: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her distant relative in Gurgaon, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the culprit was the victim's neighbour in Gurgaon and both hailed from the same village.

"He (accused) had an eye on the girl ever since she came to Gurgaon a week ago," Kanta Devi, SHO of women police station Gurgaon said.

In the night, when the girl was asleep, the accused entered her room while her mother was in the toilet and took her away. He then gagged and raped her in his room before fleeing.

When the girl's mother returned and found her missing, she raised an alarm. The minor was found in an unconscious state in the accused's room next door, Devi said.

After receiving a complaint, the police launched a search operation and arrested the accused from a hideout in Gurgaon, the SHO said.

The victim was admitted in Gurgaon's civil hospital and her condition is critical. A medical examination has confirmed rape.

