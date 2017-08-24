The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017

 India, Crime
 
India, Crime

CCTV footage: Police turn into robbers, manhandle staff at UP toll plaza

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 11:42 am IST

The police claimed, they reached the spot after receiving a complaint of overrating, insolent behaviour by the toll plaza staff.

The staff of the toll plaza claims that the police personnel came out of their vehicle and began threatening the staff. (Photo: ANI)
 The staff of the toll plaza claims that the police personnel came out of their vehicle and began threatening the staff. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: A video, highlighting the law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced, wherein the police personnel, including the circle officer, refinery department, were seen looting a toll plaza in Mathura.

The incident which took place on the intervening night of August 22 and August 23 was recorded on the CCTV camera, in which the police personnel can be clearly seen manhandling the staff at the Mahuvan Toll Plaza, and looting the cash.

The staff of the toll plaza claims that the police personnel came out of their vehicle and began threatening the staff. After an argument, the cops manhandled the staff.

The police personnel, on the other hand, claimed that they were on patrolling duty when they received a complaint of over-rating and insolent behaviour by the staff of the toll plaza after which they went there.

As per reports, the toll plaza authorities have filed a complaint against six police personnel and have also submitted the CCTV footage to support their allegation.

Tags: up police, up law and order, cctv footage, police loot toll plaza
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

