Muslim man thrashed for wanting to marry Hindu woman in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly thrashed by a mob outside a marriage registrar office at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh as he wanted to marry a Hindu girl.

According to reports, the couple, who works at a company in Noida, fell in love and decided to get married as their parents were not agreeing.

The inter-faith couple had gone to the marriage registrar office when a group of people barged in and started a fight with the man.

The police took a suo-motu cognisance and registered the case against two known and several unidentified persons.

An FIR was registered under Section 147, 323, 427 by the Station in-charge at the Sihani Gate police station, reports said.