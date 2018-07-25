Dalit youth thrashed by upper caste men, forced to abuse Ambedkar in UP

In the 30- second video, the 22-year-old victim can be seen pleading with folded hands as he is constantly being assaulted and abused.

Meerut: A Dalit youth from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was brutally assaulted by a group of upper caste men. The men also forced the 22-year-old youth to abuse B R Ambedkar and recorded the entire incident on their phones.

The video clip of the incident was later circulated on social media.

According to reports, in the 30- second video, the 22-year-old victim can be seen pleading with folded hands as he is constantly being assaulted and abused. The upper caste men also force him to abuse Dr Ambedkar.

The incident took place on July 18 and an FIR has been filed against three men, Rahul, Bholu and Beenu, reported Times Of India.

“Raids are on to arrest the accused who have been absconding ever since the matter was reported to us,” Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of police (rural areas) told TOI.

The police have filed a case of causing hurt, kidnapping and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under the SC/ST Act.