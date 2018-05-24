J&K: Nurse found with throat slit, suspected killer found with cut wrists

'At around 6:27 am, she was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in the console room of Cath laboratory,' hospital spokesperson said.

Jammu: A 23-year-old nurse was on Wednesday found dead with her throat slit at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) hospital in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

A murder case was registered against her male colleague, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was also found in a serious condition near her body inside the laboratory of the super speciality hospital at Kakryal, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Tahir Sajad Bhat told news agency PTI.

Hospital spokesperson Man Mohan Harjai said Vishali, who hails from Himachal Pradesh was on night duty at the intensive thoracic unit (ITU) of the hospital and at about 3:30 am took a break, after informing the concerned shift in-charge. When she did not turn up for duty even after lapse of almost two hours, the other staff on duty called her many times, he said.

“At around 6:27 am, she was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in the console room of Cath laboratory. Pavan Chauhan (23), a critical care assistant in the hospital, was found with cut in his both wrists and was subsequently admitted in the hospital,” Harjai said.

On receiving information, a police party rushed to the scene and recovered the body, the officer said.

Bhat said a murder case was registered against Chauhan after it came to the fore during preliminary investigation that he had killed the nurse by slitting her throat open before trying to commit suicide.

"Both were nursing orderlies and used to work together,” he said, adding, “Once the man is discharged from the hospital he will be questioned to ascertain the motive behind his taking such a step”.

Another police officer, involved in the investigation, said the duo were reportedly perturbed as their families objected to their relationship.

The SSP said a police party was posted outside the ward where Chauhan is undergoing treatment as he was under police custody.

The body was taken for postmortem and will be handed over to her family after completion of formalities, he said.