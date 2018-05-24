The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 24, 2018

India, Crime

Delhi woman arrested for mowing down 72-yr-old man while learning to drive

Published : May 24, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

The woman, identified as Santoshi Devi (29), has been arrested and charged with negligent driving causing death.

 The victim, Kirti Vallabh, was out for a walk when the incident took place. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman learning to drive mowed down a 72-year-old man after she lost control of the car in Delhi on Tuesday.

She did not have a licence, police said.  

The victim, Kirti Vallabh, was out for a walk when the incident took place.

According to a report in NDTV, eyewitnesses said that Vallabh tried to stop her with his arms raised when he saw her approaching him but instead of applying the brakes, she pressed the accelerator, crashing into him.

The police are likely to charge her husband too as the car belonged to him, sources said.

Santoshi Devi told the police that she pressed the accelerator instead of the brake in panic.

Vallabh's daughter said the family was not at home when the incident took place. Following the incident, neighbours called Vallabh's daughter who came with her husband and took her father to the hospital where he was declared dead, the NDTV report further added.

Tags: accident, delhi police, delhi man killed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

