

India, Crime

5 minor boys held for raping 12-year old girl in Andhra’s Chittoor

Published : May 24, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
The boys were arrested after a mob dragged two of them out from their houses, stripped and thrashed late on Wednesday.

The accused belonging to Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punganur lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl had threatened her not to tell anyone about the ordeal. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Police in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has arrested five boys between the age of 16 and 17 years for allegedly sexually abusing and raping a 12-year-old girl for the last two months.

The police swept into action after the mob dragged two of the boys out from their houses, stripped and thrashed late on Wednesday till one of them dropped bleeding to the ground.

The other three were arrested later.

Cases have been registered against the boys under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and under laws on rape.

They were produced before a local court today and were shifted to juvenile home after judicial remand.

The accused belonging to Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punganur lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl had threatened her not to tell anyone about the ordeal.

According to NDTV report, the boys were allegedly addicted to watching porn on their mobile phones, which had unlimited internet access.

The girl told her mother, who shared about the incident with her brother and other community elders. The family complained to the police but allegedly, no action was taken.

On Wednesday, a large group picked up the five boys and beat them up.

The police say the boys accessed porn using two mobile phones.

"The boys were in the habit of watching pornography on the phone and that may have influenced them to commit the crime,'' the investigating officer said.

Chittoor is the home district of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

