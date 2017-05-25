The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, Crime

J&K: PDP worker critical after militant attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2017, 10:06 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 10:07 pm IST

Abdul Qayoom was shot at by militants at least three times from close range outside his home at around 8.10 PM, a police official said.

(Representational image)
Srinagar: Militants shot and critically injured a worker of the ruling PDP in Barzullah area of the city today evening, the police said.

He said the injured person was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be critical.

Tags: militants, pdp leader, abdul qayoom
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

