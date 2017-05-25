J&K: PDP worker critical after militant attack

Abdul Qayoom was shot at by militants at least three times from close range outside his home at around 8.10 PM, a police official said.

Srinagar: Militants shot and critically injured a worker of the ruling PDP in Barzullah area of the city today evening, the police said.

He said the injured person was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be critical.