Jharkhand man beheads wife, walks with severed head to court

Ranchi: Upset over alleged extra-marital affair, a 38-year-old man from Jharkhand beheaded his wife and walked to the court with the severed head to surrender.

According to reports, the man, Bhuban Mardi, beheaded his wife with a sharp weapon and was headed to the court with the severed head, when the police waylaid him and arrested him.

The woman's body was found in a paddy field near the couple's residence at Bandhmutu village. The report quoted neighbours saying that the couple had been having frequent quarrels of late. A preliminary probe found that Mardi was furious with his wife over her extra marital affair.