Unable to return money, Mumbai man kills friend, chops body, flushes it

Kolhatkar, 58, was killed by a friend in Bachraj Paradise Society in Mumbai's Virar for not being able to pay a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

'After killing Kolhatkar, to eliminate the evidence, Pintu chopped the body into pieces and flushed them down the toilet over the course of four days,' police said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Pieces of human flesh were found blocking the sewage system of a society near Mumbai which led the police to uncover the mystery behind a missing man.

Ganesh Vitthal Kolhatkar, 58, was killed by a friend last week in Bachraj Paradise Society in Virar, near Mumbai, for not being able to pay a loan of Rs 1 lakh, police said.

According to police, Kolhatkar was invited by the accused, who is identified as Pintu, to his house on January 16, on the pretext of moving furniture. The men had few drinks and got into a scuffle over the unpaid loan during which Kolhatkar died.

Officials said Kolhatkar was soon to be married and the accused questioned his partying as his loan was unpaid.

"The accused had lent the victim a sum of Rs 1 lakh for his business, of which the latter had returned only Rs 40,000 to the former. After killing Kolhatkar, to eliminate the evidence, Pintu chopped the body into pieces and flushed them down the toilet over the course of four days. He then took the bones separately and threw it out of train," the police added.

Family members of Kolhatkar had registered a missing complaint but the police failed to trace him.

Workers cleaning the septic tank in Virar's Bachraj Paradise Society found pieces of human flesh blocking the sewage drainage system and immediately informed the police who launched an investigation.

The victim ran a printing press business while Pintu is an investor in stock markets and a resident of Vakola in suburban Mumbai.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested.