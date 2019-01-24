RJD leader shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar, dies

The RJD leader earlier served as the president of the district council.

RJD leader Raghuvar Rai, who was shot at outside his residence in Kalyanpur area died at a private hospital in Dargbhanga, where he was rushed to after the attack. (Representational Image)

Samastipur(Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvar Rai, who was shot at by unidentified assailants early on Thursday morning, succumbed to injuries in Samastipur.

Rai, who was shot at outside his residence in Kalyanpur area died at a private hospital in Dargbhanga, where he was rushed to after the attack, officials said.

