Noida: Woman gangraped in moving car, dumped near Akshardham temple

The victim contacted the Delhi police after which she was brought to Noida and an FIR was lodged at the sector 39 police station.

The incident again bring to the fore the vulnerability of women in the National Capital Region (NCR). (Photo: File/Representational)
Noida (UP): In a shocking incident, a BPO employee was allegedly abducted from near the Golf Course metro station in Noida, gangraped in a moving car and then dumped near the Akshardham temple in Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

"An FIR has been lodged and the victim has been sent for medical examination," ASP Abhinandan said.

According to police officials, the woman was waiting for a cab near the Golf Course metro station when a Scorpio car stopped near her.

"The occupants of the car asked for directions towards a particular location. As she was responding to their query, the men pulled her into the vehicle and drove away," an official said.

The men allegedly raped her and then dumped her near the Akshardham temple in Delhi, he added.

