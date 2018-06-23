The Asian Age | News

Taunted for dark complexion, woman poisons food at family function; kills 5

ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 11:18 am IST

The woman mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the function of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village.

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Raigad (Maharashtra): Miffed over being humiliated for her dark complexion, a woman in Maharashtra's Raigad district poisoned food at her relative's house-warming function, killing five people.

The incident took place on June 18 when the accused, Pragya Survase, mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the function of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village.

The five people, who died because of the poisonous food include four children and an elderly man.

Around 80 people were also hospitalised due to food poisoning, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder.

"She confessed to doing it because of family disputes. 120 people fell ill and five died after eating at the party on Monday," said Raigad Superintendent of Police, Anil Paraskar.

