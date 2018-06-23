The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, Crime

Stalker stabs 18-yr-old woman at Greater Noida mall, attempts to kill self

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 1:18 pm IST

The woman was going to toilet on the first floor when the accused grabbed her and stabbed her several times.

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Greater Noida shopping plaza by an alleged stalker who then attempted to kill himself. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
Greater Noida: An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Greater Noida shopping plaza by an alleged stalker who then attempted to kill himself, police said.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

According to eyewitnesses, Kuldeep Singh had come to the mall at around 11:30 am, where the woman used to work at a shop. The woman was going to toilet on the first floor when the accused grabbed her and stabbed her several times.

Later, the accused tried to flee the spot but after seeing the police he went upstairs and stabbed himself too. The police rushed him to a hospital, SHO of the Kasna police station Shalendra Pratap Singh said.

The woman's relatives said that the man was stalking her since last few months. Her parents had then arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. She was living with her family members in Dadri.

"A case has been registered against Kuldeep, a resident of Gautampuri in Dadri," the SHO said.

Tags: greater noida, woman stabbed to death, crime, dadri
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

