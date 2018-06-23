The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, Crime

Meat seller thrashed by UP cops for ‘cow slaughter’ dies at AIIMS

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

The man picked up by two police constables on June 14 from his home and taken to a private wedding hall where they beat him up severely.

A local meat seller who was allegedly beaten up by the police over allegations of cow slaughter has died in a Delhi hospital. (Representational Image)
 A local meat seller who was allegedly beaten up by the police over allegations of cow slaughter has died in a Delhi hospital. (Representational Image)

Bareilly: A local meat seller who was allegedly beaten up by the police over allegations of cow slaughter has died in a Delhi hospital.

Salim Qureshi alias Munna was picked up by two police constables on June 14 from his home and taken to a private wedding hall where they beat him up severely, his wife Farzana has alleged in a complaint lodged with the police.

He died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), she said.

Salim Qureshi, who ran a small meat shop in Bareilly's Baradari area, was summoned by Kankartola police post in-charge Ali Mian Zaidi at the behest of local corporator's husband Anjum Khan, she alleged.

The family admitted Salim Qureshi at a local hospital from where he was referred to Delhi, she said.

The local people staged a protest last evening, placing the body on the road.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Bahadur said the two constables, Shripal and Harishankar, and Kankartola post in-charge Ali Mian Zaidi have been placed under suspension.

The police have also lodged an FIR against the two constables and two others, including Anjum Khan, who tipped them while alleging cow slaughter.

Tags: bareilly, cow slaughter, all india institute of medical sciences, uttar pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

2

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

3

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

4

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

5

Did you see it? Google maps has dinosaurs roaming on it

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham