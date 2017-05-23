The Asian Age | News

Delhi cops recover bodies of BSP leader, family killed by business partner

Published : May 23, 2017
 Hassan had been lodged in Tihar jail for a rape case since January 19 this year and was released on interim bail on May 17. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: More than a month after they went missing, police today recovered the highly decomposed bodies of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and property dealer Munawwar Hassan's wife and two daughters from Daurala village in Meerut, who were allegedly killed at the behest of his business partner.

The accused, Sahib Khan alias Bunty (27), had got Hassan, his wife and four children killed in order to take over the latter's property worth over Rs two crores. Bunty was arrested along with three men who had carried out the killings.

The bodies of Hassan's two sons were buried in Bunty's office in north Delhi's Burari. They were dug out yesterday after a confession by the accused.

A Delhi Police team reached Meerut yesterday to recover the bodies of Hassan's wife and two daughters.

Police said the bodies were exhumed from near a dried-up river in Daurala village today. A DNA and forensic examination will be carried out to confirm their identity.

The gory incident came to light when the body of 45-year-old Hassan with gunshot injuries was found at his residence in Burari on May 20 after Bunty informed police about his death.

Hassan had been lodged in Tihar jail for a rape case since January 19 this year and was released on interim bail on May 17 as his wife Sonia and four children, Aqib, Shaqib, Arzoo and Arshi, had been "missing" since April 18.

Smelling a rat in Bunty's actions and finding contradictions in his statements, police quizzed him further, following which he revealed that he had got the entire family killed.

Bunty had been instrumental in getting Hassan out on interim bail. Ever since the property dealer got bail, Hassan had been visiting him every morning, police said.

He was known to Hassan and his family for the last several years. He was the deceased's confidant and business partner.

Bunty told police that on April 20, he took Hassan's wife and daughters to their relative's house in Saharanpur. While returning to Delhi, he killed them with the help of a contract killer.

On April 22, when Hassan's sons reached Bunty's office in Burari to inquire about their mother and sisters, they were also killed and their bodies were buried there.

Two more contract killers are involved in the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

