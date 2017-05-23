The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, Crime

AAP leader's PA, party supporter booked for molesting woman

PTI
Published : May 23, 2017, 8:43 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 8:43 am IST

The woman even submitted an audio and video recording of the alleged incident, the police said.

The woman had filed a complaint in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar police station last month and after seeking legal opinion, a case was registered, the police said. (Representational Image)
  The woman had filed a complaint in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar police station last month and after seeking legal opinion, a case was registered, the police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal assistant and an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for allegedly molesting a woman worker of the party last month.

The woman had filed a complaint in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar police station last month and after seeking legal opinion, a case was registered, the police said.

On April 2, the woman allegedly slapped Singh during a rally near Chaukhandi Chowk in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

However, when police reached the spot, nobody was found there.

AAP leader Jarnail Singh, who had made the call to the police control room was contacted, and he told them that they would lodge a police complaint in the matter.

However, the woman party worker, who claimed she was not allowed to raise the issue of alleged corruption in MCD poll ticket distribution in the party, filed a police complaint against Singh's staffer.

She visited the Tilak Nagar Police Station on the same day along with her husband and gave a written complaint alleging that she was molested by Singh's PA and an AAP supporter, the police said.

She even submitted an audio and video recording of the alleged incident, they added.

Following her complaint, the police sought legal opinion from an additional solicitor general in the high court. He opined that a case is made out under section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, punishable with a maximum term of two years and fine).

An FIR was lodged on May 17 against Singh's PA Ajeet Tyagi and AAP supporter Inayatullah Khan.

In the incident where Singh was slapped, his PA gave a complaint against the woman on the night of April 2. However, police was informed that the AAP leader doesn't wish to get a medical exam done following which the complaint was closed, the police said.

Tags: aap, molestation, crime, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

2

Largest map of universe created

3

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

4

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

5

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham