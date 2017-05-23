AAP leader's PA, party supporter booked for molesting woman

The woman even submitted an audio and video recording of the alleged incident, the police said.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal assistant and an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for allegedly molesting a woman worker of the party last month.

The woman had filed a complaint in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar police station last month and after seeking legal opinion, a case was registered, the police said.

On April 2, the woman allegedly slapped Singh during a rally near Chaukhandi Chowk in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

However, when police reached the spot, nobody was found there.

AAP leader Jarnail Singh, who had made the call to the police control room was contacted, and he told them that they would lodge a police complaint in the matter.

However, the woman party worker, who claimed she was not allowed to raise the issue of alleged corruption in MCD poll ticket distribution in the party, filed a police complaint against Singh's staffer.

She visited the Tilak Nagar Police Station on the same day along with her husband and gave a written complaint alleging that she was molested by Singh's PA and an AAP supporter, the police said.

She even submitted an audio and video recording of the alleged incident, they added.

Following her complaint, the police sought legal opinion from an additional solicitor general in the high court. He opined that a case is made out under section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, punishable with a maximum term of two years and fine).

An FIR was lodged on May 17 against Singh's PA Ajeet Tyagi and AAP supporter Inayatullah Khan.

In the incident where Singh was slapped, his PA gave a complaint against the woman on the night of April 2. However, police was informed that the AAP leader doesn't wish to get a medical exam done following which the complaint was closed, the police said.